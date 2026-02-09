Mohanlalganj: Dead farmer ‘revived’ on paper, land sold to siphon off ₹7.2 lakh

The Mohanlalganj police on Sunday claimed to have uncovered an audacious land fraud in which a gang allegedly “revived” a dead farmer on paper to sell his agricultural land, using forged Aadhaar cards, fake photographs, impersonators and even a bank account opened in the deceased’s name. The accused, Harishankar, 32, in police custody. (Sourced)

The police arrested Harishankar alias Shankar, 32, a key operative who allegedly opened a bank account in the name of Avadhraj Singh, a farmer who had died on February 16, 2023, and used it to receive ₹7.2 lakh from an unsuspecting buyer as part of the fraudulent deal.

“The case surfaced after Vimla Singh approached police alleging that agricultural land registered in her late husband’s name had been illegally sold. Revenue records showed the land, located in Udaipur Nigohan village under the Mohanlalganj police station area, was jointly owned by Avadhraj Singh and another co-sharer,” ADCP (south) Vasanth Rallapalli said.

Police said that despite Avadhraj Singh’s death nearly a year earlier, the accused arranged an impersonator to pose as him, prepared forged Aadhaar cards and photographs, and executed a sale deed for about 17 biswa of land at the Mohanlalganj sub-registrar’s office in July 2024. Another impersonator was allegedly produced to sign as a witness during the registry to give the transaction an appearance of legitimacy, the ADCP added.

Investigators said Harishankar’s role became crucial after the registry. He allegedly opened an account at a Bank of Maharashtra branch in Kalli Paschim using forged identity documents in the deceased’s name. The buyer, Hetram Pal, unaware of the fraud, deposited ₹7.2 lakh through cheques and cash into the account to complete the purchase.

Police clarified that Hetram Pal was being treated as a victim and had no knowledge that the documents were forged or that the seller was impersonating a deceased person.

Investigators claimed that during interrogation, Harishankar admitted that he was paid to open the bank account and sign documents using Avadhraj Singh’s name. They said the money deposited by the buyer was later withdrawn and distributed among other accused, who used part of the amount to purchase household appliances, including an LED television and an air conditioner, which have been recovered.

Three other accused linked to the gang were arrested in January, while police teams are conducting raids to trace the remaining suspects. Officers said the probe points to a well-organised conspiracy involving fake Aadhaar cards, forged land records, bogus witnesses and fraudulent bank accounts.