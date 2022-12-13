Money laundering case: ED preparing to get Mukhtar Ansari’s custody remand

The Prayagraj unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is preparing to get the custody remand of Mafioso-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in connection with a money laundering case lodged against him last year.

The court has issued warrant B against Mukhtar in the money laundering case on the application filed by ED officials. The warrant will be served to Mukhtar who is presently lodged at Banda jail, said ED officials aware of the development.

They further said after completion of the process, Mukhtar will be taken on 14 days’ custody remand. The ED is carrying out a probe into the money laundering case lodged against Mukhtar in 2021. It had earlier recorded the statement of Mukhtar in the jail.

Earlier, the ED officials had arrested Mukhtar’s MLA son Abbas Ansari and brother-in-law Atif Raza in connection with the case. The ED officials have received information about cash transactions worth several crores of rupees to different bank accounts along with information regarding firms of Mukhtar and his relatives.

After questioning his kin, the ED is preparing to question Mukhtar and has filed an application in the court seeking his remand. If the remand is granted, the ED officials may gain more information about illegal transactions and business of Mukhtar Ansari and his associates.

Mukhtar Ansari’s wife Afshan Ansari is wanted by ED in the money laundering case. The ED officials have also issued a lookout notice against her.