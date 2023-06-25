Monsoon covers almost entire U.P; more rains today
Southwest monsoon covered almost entire Uttar Pradesh with several cities experiencing first monsoon rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. More rains predicted in several districts on Monday and heavy rain likely in 20 districts including Banda, Bareilly, and Jhansi.
Southwest monsoon covered almost the entire Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The state capital and several other cities experienced the first monsoon rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in the early hours of Sunday.
Najibabad experienced maximum rainfall (42.4 mm) followed by Bareilly (36 mm), Moradabad (28.2 mm), and Etawah (11 mm). Lucknow recorded 3.8 mm rainfall.
Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday with the southern parts of U.P. to get the monsoon spell on Tuesday and Wednesday including the districts like Sonbhadra, Lalitpur, and Chitrakoot. The intensity will increase again from Thursday, said Mohd Danish, met office incharge.
Heavy rain is very likely in 20 districts including Banda, Bareilly, Jhansi, and adjoining areas. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely over Agra, Aligarh, Barabanki, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and adjoining areas.