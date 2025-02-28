Menu Explore
Moon not sighted; Ramzan to begin Sunday

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 28, 2025 09:54 PM IST

The first ‘roza’ (fast) will be observed on Sunday even as the ‘Taraweeh’ prayers will begin in all mosques Saturday.

​​ The moon for the holy month of Ramzan was not sighted on Friday evening, after which the Markazi Chand Committee announced that Ramzan would start March 2 or Sunday. The first ‘roza’ (fast) will be observed on Sunday even as the ‘Taraweeh’ prayers will begin in all mosques Saturday.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

The Islamic Centre of India has also issued guidelines for the holy month of Ramzan.

The Committee president, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, after the moon sighting process, said, “The moon for the holy month of Ramzan could not be sighted today. Also, there is no information from anywhere in the country about moon sighting. Hence, the first roza will be observed on March 2, and the Taraweeh payers will start from Saturday. I want to congratulate everyone on this Holy month. This is the most sacred month in Islam, so all Muslims should spend this holy month in the worship of Allah.”

Even the Committee chairman, Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi announced that the Ramzan moon could not be sighted on Friday. So, the holy month will be starting on Sunday.

The guidelines issued by the Islamic Centre of India regarding the month of Ramzan say: “Fasting is mandatory for every sane adult Muslim man and woman for the entire month of Ramzan. People should keep open fasts at the prescribed time only. People should do charity and help the needy as much as they can.”

The guidelines also suggest that those going for Taraweeh prayers should not park their vehicles in haphazard way, which may cause any inconvenience to others. Those on whom ‘zakat’ is obligatory should take out two and a half percent of their wealth and give it to the needy. In this holy month, one gets more than seventy times more reward by helping the needy, so one should try to do as much charity as possible.

The guidelines also suggest that during ‘iftar’ and ‘sehri’, along with praying for self and family members, people should also pray for the development and progress of the country and the community, peace and security.

