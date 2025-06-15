Moradabad woman murdered to hide ‘affair’; key accused, 3 more held

Four people have been arrested for the murder of a 29-year-old woman who went missing on May 20 in Moradabad, police said. One of the four men, Kehar Singh, is also the key accused who allegedly poisoned the woman, and was helped by a pharmacy operator, a college clerk and a medicine representative (MR) in executing and covering up the murder, the district police claimed. (For representation)

Kiran, whose remains were recovered from a river on Thursday, was pursuing Basic Training Certificate (BTC) or teacher training from RSD Academy in Ramganga Vihar of Moradabad. Her father had filed a missing person’s report on May 20 as she didn’t return home and, later, accused Kehar Singh, who hails from Jankapur, of abducting her.

During his police interrogation, Kehar reportedly confessed to murdering Kiran after his wife found out about Kiran, with whom he allegedly had an extramarital affair. On May 20, he met her in his house in Milan Vihar, where she was fed a poisonous substance, the police said.

As Kiran’s health deteriorated, Kehar sought help from Vishesh Pal, who hails from Sambhal and runs a pharmacy in Khushhalpur, and Jagdish, a clerk at RSD Academy. The two tried to admit Kiran to a hospital, but she was allegedly denied treatment at multiple facilities. Later, Kehar also called his cousin Pramod Kumar, an MR from Bhainsia (Katghar area), to join them at the hospital. By the time help arrived, Kiran had already succumbed to the poison.

The body was then taken back to Kehar’s house. To dispose of it, Kehar sought help from his brother-in-law Taresh in Amroha. Taresh arrived with his nephew Manish and a car. Together, the accused took Kiran’s body to Nanhera in the Chhajlait area and dumped it into a river.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rural Kunwar Akash Singh confirmed the arrests of Kehar Singh, Pramod Kumar, Jagdish, and Vishesh Pal. All four were presented in court on Friday, which sent them to jail. Meanwhile, police conducted raids to locate Taresh and Manish.

The SP said the case was under further investigation, and teams were actively searching for the remaining accused.