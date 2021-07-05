More artificial waterholes at PTR to help animals beat the heat

: Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) administration have decided to increase number of artificial waterholes for wild animals and are maintaining a close watch on health of the big cats due to increase in humidity and average day temperatures. Artificial waterholes are meant to provide easy access to water for wild animals in forest reserves. PTR, located in west UP’s Pilibhit district, has experienced 30 per cent less monsoon rains so far.

“Considering the weather condition, particularly the lack of enough rain, we have decided to make few more waterholes in different parts of the reserve forest. Maintenance work on the existing water ponds is also being done,” said divisional forest officer (DFO) Naveen Khandelwal.

“We have decided to conduct a short survey to identify the places where the new waterholes can be made,” he added.

Forest officials are also monitoring health of tigers and other wild animals to spot any sign of what was described as “water stress.”

Currently there are over a dozen waterholes, fitted with solar powered water pumps which ensure water availability for the wild animals in the PTR. All of these are located in the core region of the reserve. PTR has lions, tigers and leopards along with sloth bears and other eco-sensitive species that make use of the artificial waterholes.

“The new waterholes will also be made in the core area to keep wild animals like tigers from venturing outside the forest area in search of water. This will also reduce the man animal conflict in the area,” the DFO explained. PTR had become the hotspot of man-tiger conflict with over two dozen human deaths being reported since 2017, officials said.