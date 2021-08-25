Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
More camps to be set up in Lucknow to increase vaccination coverage

Lucknow district administration will set up the camps at schools, colleges, universities, government and private offices, banks, religious places and even different residential societies
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON AUG 25, 2021 11:00 PM IST
A beneficiary getting her Covid-19 vaccine in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT file photo)

In a bid to increase vaccination coverage, the health department has raised its average daily target from current 20,000-25,000 to 40,000 Covid vaccine doses and for this it will hold special camps at schools and other locations in the state capital, said officials.

This was decided during a meeting called by district magistrate Abhishek Prakash here on Wednesday.

“New camps for vaccination will be planned as per the geographical location keeping in view the schools around. So one camp will cater to several schools in the vicinity,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

Teachers, their eligible family members and even parents of students can get the jab at camps in the schools, said Dr Agrawal.

The district administration has planned to set up vaccination booths at schools, colleges, universities, government and private offices, banks, religious places and even different residential societies.

“Increase in number of vaccination centres makes it easy for people to access vaccine doses. With more centres or booths for vaccination the distance to travel and waiting time both will be reduced,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Lucknow has till now administered 2497324 doses of vaccine, maximum among all districts in the state.

The DM said camps will come up at home branches of various banks, Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam head office, 10 big schools, Kalicharan College and Lucknow University. Also the camp at Chota Imambada will be re-started.

The DM emphasized on the need to speed up vaccination in areas where inoculation was going at a slow pace such as Khargapur, apartments of Gomti Nagar Extension, Indira Nagar, Amrai, Aliganj, Abrarnagar, Faizullaganj, Dawood Nagar.

For Gomti Nagar extension, he said camps should be conducted in apartments with help of resident welfare associations.

