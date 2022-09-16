More rain in store for U.P., says weatherman

Lucknow The rainy spell is going to last for the next two days, as per the met department. The forecast is rain/thundershower very likely at most places over the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued warning of thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is also very likely at isolated places over the state.

Met director JP Gupta said, “A low pressure area has developed over north Madhya Pradesh bordering Uttar Pradesh which is causing rain in most parts of UP.” He said there was a possibility of rain till Saturday.

Till 5.30 pm on Thursday, the state capital experienced 11.9 mm rainfall. Gorakhpur recorded maximum rainfall of 32.2 mm, Bahraich 30.5 mm, Hardoi 28 mm, Sultanpur and Ghazipur 20.4 mm, Orai 20 mm, Muzaffarnagar 14.4 mm and Varanasi 13.2 mm.

In the state capital, rain led to waterlogging in areas like Park Road, Maqboolganj, Indira Nagar, Alambagh and several parts of the Old City. Dug up roads and potholes on Gautam Budh Marg, Aminabad and Sri Ram Road made life difficult for commuters.

