More than 23 lakh litre liquor seized since poll code enforced in UP

As much as 23.20 lakh litre of liquor and around 18,000 kg of drugs were seized during the drive launched by the election commission to ensure compliance of the model code of conduct since the announcement of assembly elections in the state in January.

Besides, enforcement agencies also recovered cash of more than ₹103 crore from various places during electioneering.

“The enforcement agencies seized 23,19,572 lakh litre of liquor worth ₹62.78 crore, 17,967 kg drugs worth ₹48.61 crore, 429 kg of precious metals worth ₹40.71 crore besides other items valued at ₹94.10 crore since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on January 8,” chief electoral officer Ajay Kuamr Shukla said. The code of conduct will come to end the counting of votes on March 10.

The administration also cancelled 2080 arm licences and 2190 FIRs were registered for violation of the code. “Apart from this, police recovered 10,277 arms, 10,625 cartridges, 323 explosives, 336 bombs and also seized 186 factories manufacturing illegal arms,” Shukla said.

The agencies also removed 1,40,51,364 items of poll publicity material from public and private places. Shukla said further legal action was being taken in all the cases pertaining to seizures of liquor, arms etc