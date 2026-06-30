Mosim case: Fatehpur police seek narco tests after DNA profiling draws blank

DNA profiling of the mother of missing man Mohammad Mosim against 93 unidentified bodies recovered across eight districts has yielded no match, denying investigators a crucial breakthrough nearly 15 months after his disappearance. With the exercise proving inconclusive, Fatehpur police have initiated the process for polygraph and narco-analysis tests on the five accused, subject to court approval, as the probe intensifies following the Allahabad high court’s intervention. Fatehpur SP Abhimanyu Manglik said the accused would undergo polygraph and, subsequently, narco-analysis tests after obtaining the necessary legal approvals. (For representation)

Police said DNA samples of Mosim’s mother, Akbari Begum, were matched with unidentified bodies recovered in Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Banda, Kanpur Nagar, Raebareli, Pratapgarh, Amethi and Chitrakoot, but no match was found. Investigators said the exercise was also constrained because biological samples from several bodies had deteriorated over time, limiting the scope for forensic comparison.

Mosim, a resident of Rasoolpur village under Hathgaon police station, had returned from Mumbai in February 2025 and went missing on March 6. His mother lodged a missing person’s report the following day. When police failed to trace him, his sister, Shahin Begum, approached the court, following which an FIR was registered on May 30, 2025, against five men. The family has alleged that Mosim was assaulted over a dispute, murdered and his body concealed.

Claiming the investigation had made little progress, Shahin later filed a habeas corpus petition before the Allahabad high court, seeking directions to trace her brother “dead or alive”. Following the court’s intervention, police expanded the search to include unidentified bodies recovered in neighbouring districts, but the DNA exercise failed to generate any leads.

Fatehpur superintendent of police Abhimanyu Manglik said the accused would undergo polygraph and, subsequently, narco-analysis tests after obtaining the necessary legal approvals. He added that DNA samples from another unidentified body recovered in the Thariyaon police station area, which the family suspects could be Mosim’s, have also been sent for examination. “This will be the 94th body,” he said.

The five accused have submitted consent affidavits for narco-analysis, which is proposed to be conducted in Ahmedabad. Under the law, both the accused’s consent and judicial permission are required before such tests can be conducted.

Hathgaon station house officer Arun Chaturvedi said the DNA comparison covered all unidentified bodies recovered after Mosim’s disappearance in March 2025. Police are now completing formalities for the proposed polygraph and narco-analysis tests. The matter is scheduled to come up before the Allahabad high court later this week, when investigators are expected to submit a fresh status report on the probe.