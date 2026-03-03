Mosques covered in UP’s Sambhal ahead of Holi

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal have intensified preparations to ensure that the festival of Holi passes off peacefully and in a spirit of communal harmony, with extensive preventive arrangements put in place across the town. A mosque covered with tarpaulin sheets as a preventive measure to avoid colour splashes during Holi in Sambhal. (Agency)

As part of these measures, around 10 mosques, including the historic Shahi Jama Masjid, have been completely covered with large tarpaulins to prevent any potential disputes during celebrations.

Officials said the step was taken primarily for mosques located along Holi procession routes. Two separate processions are scheduled to pass in front of the Jama Masjid, and authorities have decided to act in advance with an incident in the past when splashes of color accidentally fell on a mosque, triggering tension in the area.

According to officials, besides covering mosque walls with tarpaulins, special coatings have been applied at some locations to prevent permanent color stains. Heavy police deployment has been made across the city to maintain law and order, with continuous monitoring in sensitive areas. The administration said its objective is to ensure that festivities proceed smoothly without disrupting communal harmony.

District magistrate Rajender Pensiya clarified that covering mosques during Holi is a customary practice carried out by the Municipal Council. He said the decision was taken during a Peace Committee meeting with the consent of mosque caretakers (mutawallis) to maintain mutual goodwill.