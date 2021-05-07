Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mosques in Lucknow remain deserted on 'Alvida Jumma' amid Covid-19 restrictions
Mosques in Lucknow remain deserted on 'Alvida Jumma' amid Covid-19 restrictions

Keeping in view of the restrictions, the Aishbagh Eidgah and other big mosques remained closed in the state capital.
ANI | , Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAY 07, 2021 03:54 PM IST
A deserted view of Mosque during the lockdown amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Mosques in Lucknow remained deserted on 'Alvida Juma' (last Friday of the month of Ramadan) here today due to the lockdown restrictions put in place amid the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

After the Uttar Pradesh government extended curfew-like lockdown in the entire state till May 10, the city administration, as well as the religious leaders, had appealed to the people to offer prayers on 'Alvida Juma' at homes.

Keeping in view of the restrictions, the Aishbagh Eidgah and other big mosques remained closed in the state capital.

The restrictions were set to be lifted on Thursday morning, but it has been extended to tide over the Covid-19 crisis. All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Monday at 7 am.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 259844 active Covid-19 cases.

