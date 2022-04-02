Most Ayodhya projects to be completed by December 2023 with Ram temple

The Ayodhya administration will soon send to the state government a list of projects that are yet to be executed and detailed project reports (DPRs) of those projects that are in the pipeline to make sure that majority of them are completed by December 2023 when the Ram temple will be opened for devotees.

“All pending projects will be executed in a time bound manner. DPRs of all projects, which are in the pipeline, will be sent to the state government,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.

As chief minister Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that Ayodhya will remain on the priority list of the state government, the Ayodhya administration wants to start executing pending projects at the earliest.

On its part, the centre has also expedited the Ayodhya international airport project that will be constructed in three phases.

According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials, the first phase of the project will be completed in around one-and-a-half to two years for which ₹150 crore has been allocated.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has already announced that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will be opened for devotees by December 2023.

According to members of the trust, the government wants majority of the projects to be completed by December 2023 so that facilities could be made operational for devotees before they start arriving in Ayodhya.

Rolling out the Ayodhya Mahayojana -2031 plan of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is on priority list of the state government. This plan will cover the entire Ayodhya and several new areas that have come within the development authority’s jurisdiction.

The New Ayodhya township is another important project which the state government wants to be executed on priority basis.

After construction of Ram temple, the most ambitious project for Ayodhya will be the proposed new township at Manjha Barhata and Shahnawazpur on the Lucknow -Gorakhpur highway.

Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad (UP Housing Board), a state government body, will implement the project.

After the state government approved this mega project, land in Manjha Barhata and Shahnawazpur villages has become costly.

The proposed industrial area in Ayodhya is also on priority list of the state government. Development plan of Ayodhya will gain pace with the new industrial area on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway.

The proposed industrial area will come up next to the existing industrial area on Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway. The proposal has also been included in Ayodhya’s Master Plan-2031.

After the state government’s nod to the master plan, the exact area of the new industrial area will be ascertained.

According to officials of Ayodhya Development Authority, the new industrial area will be between 50 and 100 acres.