Most Ayodhya projects to be completed by December 2023 with Ram temple
The Ayodhya administration will soon send to the state government a list of projects that are yet to be executed and detailed project reports (DPRs) of those projects that are in the pipeline to make sure that majority of them are completed by December 2023 when the Ram temple will be opened for devotees.
“All pending projects will be executed in a time bound manner. DPRs of all projects, which are in the pipeline, will be sent to the state government,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.
As chief minister Yogi Adityanath has made it clear that Ayodhya will remain on the priority list of the state government, the Ayodhya administration wants to start executing pending projects at the earliest.
On its part, the centre has also expedited the Ayodhya international airport project that will be constructed in three phases.
According to Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials, the first phase of the project will be completed in around one-and-a-half to two years for which ₹150 crore has been allocated.
The Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has already announced that the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will be opened for devotees by December 2023.
According to members of the trust, the government wants majority of the projects to be completed by December 2023 so that facilities could be made operational for devotees before they start arriving in Ayodhya.
Rolling out the Ayodhya Mahayojana -2031 plan of the Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) is on priority list of the state government. This plan will cover the entire Ayodhya and several new areas that have come within the development authority’s jurisdiction.
The New Ayodhya township is another important project which the state government wants to be executed on priority basis.
After construction of Ram temple, the most ambitious project for Ayodhya will be the proposed new township at Manjha Barhata and Shahnawazpur on the Lucknow -Gorakhpur highway.
Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad (UP Housing Board), a state government body, will implement the project.
After the state government approved this mega project, land in Manjha Barhata and Shahnawazpur villages has become costly.
The proposed industrial area in Ayodhya is also on priority list of the state government. Development plan of Ayodhya will gain pace with the new industrial area on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway.
The proposed industrial area will come up next to the existing industrial area on Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway. The proposal has also been included in Ayodhya’s Master Plan-2031.
After the state government’s nod to the master plan, the exact area of the new industrial area will be ascertained.
According to officials of Ayodhya Development Authority, the new industrial area will be between 50 and 100 acres.
Soaring oil prices fuel EV sales in Pune
PUNE Rising petrol and diesel prices is pushing up the Electronic Vehicle's growing share as vehicle registration on Gudi Padwa, considered the auspicious day for purchasing new things, saw registrations of more electronic motorcycles as compared to fuel-run bikes. As per data from Regional Transport Office, Pune, as many as 1,568 electronic motorcycles were registered on April 1 and 2 while 10,268 conventional fuel-run bikes were registered with RTO in these two days.
2 arrested in Navi Mumbai for possessing drugs worth ₹1.85Cr
The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) arrested two persons and seized MD powder (methaqualone powder) worth ₹1.85Cr from them. The duo identified as Samasuddin Azizullah Shaikh (41) and Rajendra alias Barku Maruti Pawar (29) were in a SUV from Uran Phata to Killa Junction. The duo had 1.50kg MD powder. The AHTU then registered a case against them at the CBD Belapur police station under the NDPS Act and arrested them.
To save electricity, BMC to set up solar-powered poles
Mumbai In an attempt to beautify the streets of Mumbai and save electricity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to set up solar power electric poles. This project comes in line with BMC's tactical urbanism plan, where the civic body aims to beautify public spaces using minimum resources. Senior officials said that the solar panels are on the topmost portion of these poles and each pole has five high-power LED lights in its tree-like branches.
30% parking slots at offices, commercial complexes to have EV charging points: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra minister of tourism and environment Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that the state government is planning to make offices, malls and commercial complexes have 30 per cent parking slots with electric vehicle charging points. According to Thackeray, Maharashtra will witness a high number of charging stations in the next two or three years. Thackeray made this statement while addressing the media after inaugurating the Pune alternate fuel conclave and exhibition.
40-year-old bridge to Ulhasnagar station to be rebuilt in six months
A 40-year-old bridge connecting Ulhasnagar railway station and Ulhasnagar 3 would be dismantled and a new bridge with increased height would be built by the municipal corporation in the coming months. The bridge that is above Waldhuni River, connects the railway station and Dharamdas cow stable and is used by pedestrians and motorists. As per the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, the bridge is old and dangerous. Also, during monsoon, the bridge gets submerged under water.
