Move beyond caste divides to build more inclusive India: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that access to temples, water bodies, and cremation grounds should be equal for all communities. He emphasised that society must move beyond caste-based inequalities to build a more inclusive India. Mohan Bhagwat urged all volunteers to help carry RSS literature to every household. (Sourced)

Addressing over 400 volunteers during the regional ‘Karyakarta Vikas Varg’ camp at Deendayal Upadhyaya School in Nawabganj, Kanpur, Bhagwat said: “The RSS’s core aim is character-building, and that individuals must recognise their responsibilities not only to their families but also to the wider society, the nation, and humanity.”

Stressing that the Sangh has grown by deepening its roots in society, the RSS chief said the centenary year is a time to expand its work. The RSS is focusing on the “Panch Parivartan” , which includes building a socially responsible, environmentally conscious and united society, free from divisions.

Bhagwat urged all volunteers to help carry RSS literature to every household, promote value-based living, and strengthen familial bonds. “Every Hindu home should be rooted in values, so that the Sanatan tradition may thrive again,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Bhagwat attended the morning ‘shakha’ at the training camp and later met senior functionaries, including pracharaks, sanghchalaks, sah-pracharaks, and prachar pramukhs. Separate discussions were also held with regional office-bearers.

The RSS chief also highlighted the need to increase ‘shakhas’ in both urban and rural areas and encouraged provincial units to take responsibility for this expansion. Bhagwat, who arrived in Kanpur on Saturday afternoon, will be in the city till June 10.

RSS’s second-in-command, Dattatreya Hosabale, had addressed the same camp for two days prior to Bhagwat’s arrival. Another training camp is being held simultaneously at Meharban Singh ka Purwa, a known Samajwadi Party stronghold that has lately aligned with the BJP.

In his Sunday address, Bhagwat also focused on service initiatives in urban slums and urged volunteers to adapt their work according to local needs and conditions.