MR’s death: Lko police scan CCTV, deploy informers to trace hands behind deadly string

Even though such cases have often remained unresolved over time, Lucknow police are actively trying to track down the unidentified person(s) behind the banned kite string (manjha) that killed a 33-year-old medical representative in the Bazaarkhala area earlier this week. Medical representative Mohammad Shoaib, 33, died on February 4 after a sharp nylon kite string slit a vein in his neck. (For representation)

Mohammad Shoaib died on February 4 after a sharp nylon kite string slit a vein in his neck while he was riding a motorcycle.

Bazaarkhala station house officer Brijesh Singh said police were analysing footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras in the area to identify the source of the string. “We are trying to understand the pattern and location from where the string came. Raids are also being conducted to check who is storing or selling the banned Chinese manjha near the incident site,” he said.

He added that since identifying the actual kite flyer was difficult, local informers had been activated. “We have activated our local sources and are tracking regular kite flyers in the locality. We have got some leads and the investigation is underway,” Singh said.

A police team also visited Shoab’s house in Dubagga on Friday and recorded the statement of his wife, Fauzia.

A day after the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that deaths caused by the sharp synthetic thread be treated on par with murder and ordered a statewide crackdown on its sale. Lucknow police subsequently launched a three-day drive to trace illegal storage and sale of the banned string.