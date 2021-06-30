Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case: UP STF arrests driver, probe underway
lucknow news

Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case: UP STF arrests driver, probe underway

The STF believes that the driver's arrest will help in facilitating the investigation going on against Ansari's ongoing cases.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari (on wheelchair)

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Tuesday evening arrested the driver of BSP leader Mukhtar Ansari's ambulance, Salim, from Jankipuram area that will help in facilitating the investigation going on against Ansari's ongoing cases.

Also Read: UP suspends transport officer in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

In the interrogation by the STF team, Salim revealed his closeness to Mukhtar and also admitted to being a part of his gang for a long time.

As per the information received by the STF unit in Varanasi, Salim is an active member of the Mukhtar Ansari's gang and the driver of his ambulance against whom a reward of 25,000 had been announced for its arrest by Kotwali Nagar police station in Barabanki.

On this information, the team of STF field unit Varanasi, under the leadership of Inspector Punit Parihar, came to know that Salim is present near Jankipuram Pioneer School. On this, the STF team reached the place and using necessary force got him arrested.

During the interrogation, Salim said, "I have been associated with Mukhtar Ansari for almost 20 years."

As of April 12, according to the police, around 52 cases are registered against Ansari in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Earlier in February, the UP government accused the Punjab government in the Supreme Court, alleging that the latter (Punjab) was colluding with Ansari who is wanted in UP in connection with various criminal cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mukhtar ansari uttar pradesh police
TRENDING NEWS

Yabba Dabba Doo: Flintstones-themed house in California wins lawsuit with town

Kerala Tourism celebrates Social Media Day with incredible pictures

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel

American singer Jason Derulo makes jalebis, people love the viral video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP