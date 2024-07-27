Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana: 716 Covid orphans, 3K other kids getting benefits in Prayagraj region

As many as 716 kids rendered orphan by the Covid pandemic and 3,000 other needy children are getting benefit under the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj region. In Prayagraj district alone, 1,468 children are benefitting from this scheme. (Sourced)

Over ₹2.10 crore has been allocated for the beneficiaries of the scheme in the four districts of the division, including Prayagraj, Pratapgrh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur that is to be disbursed to the beneficiaries at a rate of ₹4,000 and ₹2,500 per month to for Covid-19 orphans and others respectively to help them meet out their expenses, confirm district officials aware of the matter.

District probation officer (DPO), Prayagraj, Sarvjeet Singh said the government is continuously working to bring needy children under the ambit of the scheme.

Maximum beneficiaries in Prayagraj

In Prayagraj district alone, 1,468 children are benefitting from this scheme, out of which 406 are children who lost their parents during Covid-19 pandemic.

Likewise, there are 668 children in Kaushambi, including 64 Covid-19 orphans, 645 in Fatehpur, including 78 Covid orphans, and 917 children from Pratapgarh, including 168 Covid orphans, who are getting benefits of the scheme, the DPO said.

In Prayagraj division, total ₹2,10,90,000 has been allocated for the beneficiaries by the state government. In this, maximum amount of ₹72.15 lakh has been allotted to Prayagraj district followed by over ₹46.27 lakh to Kaushambi, over ₹36.22 lakh to Fatehpur and ₹5.25 lakh to Pratapgarh. DPO Sarvjeet Singh said the work of identifying new beneficiaries under the scheme is also underway.

The Scheme

The scheme is being implemented in two groups: Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (Covid) and Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (General).

Under the Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (Covid), financial assistance of ₹4,000 per month is being provided to all such children between the age of 0 and 18 years, whose parents or both have died due to Covid-19.

Under this scheme, a provision has also been made to get admission of these kids done in Atal Residential Schools and Kasturba Gandhi Residential Schools for free education up to class 12 for children between the age of 1 and 18 years.

Under this scheme, laptop facility is provided to the children of class 9 or above or up to 18 years of age who are pursuing vocational education, and the state government also gives ₹1,01,000.

Under Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana (General), financial assistance of ₹2,500 per month is being provided to children below the age of 18 years who have lost both their parents or either of the parents or guardian due to reasons other than Covid-19.

The scheme also applies to adolescents above 18 years and below 23 who have lost both their parents or either of their parents or guardian due to Covid or other reasons.

After completing their education up to class 12 from a government college, university or technical institution, they are pursuing education to obtain a bachelor’s degree or diploma or have passed the national and state level competitive examinations like NEET, JEE, CLAT.

The scheme also covers those whose mother is a divorced woman or abandoned or whose parents or head of the family is in jail or such children who have been adjusted in the family / family environment after getting rid of child labour, child begging / child prostitution or children of families involved in begging / prostitution.