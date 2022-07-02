‘Muktigatha’ a musical depiction of freedom struggle

LUCKNOW As India celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of Independence, a cultural musical evening – ‘Muktigatha’ – was organised by folk singer Malini Awasthi’s Sonchiraiya Foundation at the Sangeet Natak Akademi in Lucknow on Friday evening.

Padma Shri Malini Awasthi enthralled the crowd with her inspirational songs based on the freedom struggle.

“The East India Company forbade a number of songs, including ‘Muktigatha, as they could inspire Indians to become more nationalistic. These songs were composed to depict the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters of our country. The British were terrified by the compositions, which is why they banned them,” said the singer.

UP governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath (chief guest) were present at the event along with Duttatreya Hosabale of the RSS, Jayveer Singh, UP tourism and culture minister and chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

“I congratulate and welcome all the artistes who gave such a beautiful presentation. Every work requires money and so do these kinds of events, hence I announce ₹10 lakh to the Sonchiraiya Foundation to continue their endeavour. UP saw the maximum resentment against the British government, so it is pertinent that these shows be organised often in every school and college. UP should set an example for the entire nation,” said Anandiben Patel, governor, UP.

Appreciating the entire team of Sonchiraiya, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Music is meditation, and without meditation, there is no devotion as they as interlinked (sangeet ek sadhna hai, aur sadhna ke bina bhakti nahin hoti, yeh aapas me jude hue hain). It is a blessing that we are celebrating the 75th year of Independence. Interestingly, it is also the centenary year of the Chauri Chaura incident. It is my request to every individual that we fulfil our responsibility with full honesty, and this is the only way we can make our country Sone ki chiraiya again.”

“To instil a sense of nationalism in the younger generation, such cultural and patriotic activities should be held in every institution of India,” said Duttatreya Hosabale, general secretary, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, while appreciating the performances.

The singer and her troupe presented several acts depicting the freedom struggle. Skits on how Bahadur Shah Zafar and Jhansi’s queen Rani Laxmi Bai lost their reign were also performed. The event concluded with everyone singing the National Anthem.