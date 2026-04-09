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Multi-crore share trading scams unravelled with 2 arrests in UP

Multi-crore share trading scams unravelled with 2 arrests in UP

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:16 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has busted two major fraud rackets involving multi-crore swindles in fake share market investments, cryptocurrency and forex schemes, officials said on Thursday.

Multi-crore share trading scams unravelled with 2 arrests in UP

In one of the cases, the Special Task Force arrested Rupesh Bhardwaj, 26, a resident of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, from Gurugram on Wednesday.

He was charged duping investors with promises of high returns in the share market and IPOs, following a complaint from the Securities and Exchange Board of India .

Bhardwaj operated a firm named X Traders Enterprises, which is not registered with SEBI, and used fake share certificates and documents to gain investors' trust. He shut down his Ghaziabad office and went into hiding in Gurugram as complaints mounted, the officials said.

During his arrest, the police seized forged Aadhaar cards, four mobile phones, a PAN card, bank passbooks, and bank statements.

Investigations revealed that around 14 cyber fraud complaints had been registered against him across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Puducherry.

The STF said the gang used a trading application called MT-5, which is not authorised in India, to create fake user accounts and display inflated profits to mislead investors.

Some victims were given initial returns to build trust and encourage further investments.

The collected funds were allegedly converted into cryptocurrency and transferred to accounts in Dubai and Mauritius, where the money was used to buy assets.

The accused created shell companies in India to launder the proceeds and present them as legitimate income.

Jatindra Ram was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 2000.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Multi-crore share trading scams unravelled with 2 arrests in UP
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Multi-crore share trading scams unravelled with 2 arrests in UP
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