Multi-level parking near Ayodhya dist court almost ready

In view of massive footfall in Ayodhya after the opening of Ram temple, UP government is busy strengthening the traffic infrastructure in the holy city for hassle-free darshan to devotees and smooth traffic movement so that locals do not get caught in jams.

Multi-level parking near Ayodhya district court (HT photo)

The construction of multi-level parking outside the court in Ayodhya, is one such step. Under the State Smart City Scheme, the construction of multi-level parking has almost been completed, according to UP government press release.

With the construction of multi-level parking, advocates and litigants will not need to find space on the roads to park their vehicles. The need for multi-level parking outside the court has been felt for a long time in Ayodhya.

After bomb blast incident in the court in 2007, a complete ban was imposed on parking of two-wheelers and four-wheelers in the vicinity. Apart from district administration officials, entry of any other vehicles in the court premises was prohibited. Thereafter advocates and litigants started parking vehicles all over the roads due to which the problem of traffic jam increased.

To solve this problem, the state government constructed smart vehicle parking with incurring cost of ₹37.08 crore under the smart city scheme.

The construction of multi-level parking building started on March 20 last year. Approximately 96 percent of the work has been completed. In this multi-level parking, arrangements have been made for parking of 282 four-wheelers, 309 two-wheelers, 15 shops and a canteen. Four lifts have also been installed in this building. Apart from this, e-charging point was made. The deadline to complete the construction work was December 15.

The construction work inside the border is almost complete. Soon advocates and litigants will be able to park their vehicles in multi-level parking, a government official said.