Multiple fire incidents in Lucknow keep officials on toes; none hurt

At least six fire incidents across Lucknow in a single day kept firefighting teams on their toes on Thursday, with blazes reported at a warehouse in Madiaon, the Air Force Station in Sarojini Nagar and multiple other locations. However, no casualties were reported. A fire broke out on the defunct Parag Dairy campus on Wazir Hasan Road in Hazratganj. (HT)

The most significant incident occurred in the Madiaon area, where a fire broke out in a warehouse, prompting a swift response from multiple fire stations. “The incident was reported at 6:21 pm from behind Keshav Nagar outpost under Bakshi Ka Talab fire station limits,” chief fire officer (CFO) Ankush Mittal said.

According to officials, a water tender from Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) was rushed to the spot, while additional support, including water bowsers, was sent from Hazratganj and Chowk fire stations. “On arrival, firefighters found that the blaze had engulfed a warehouse owned by Amit Agarwal, which stored plywood, plastic sacks, and also had a section used as accommodation for workers. A nearby ration warehouse was at risk, but teams contained the fire and prevented it from spreading,” BKT fire safety officer (FSO) Prashant Kumar said.

“The fire was brought under control in a short time. No casualties were reported, though one vehicle was damaged,” he added.

In another incident, a fire broke out around 12:10 am near Rajnikhand Power House during a function in a park after a gas cylinder caught fire while food was being prepared. A fire unit from Alambagh fire station reached the spot and extinguished the blaze, the Sarojini Nagar fire station officer (FSO) Dharampal Singh said.

“At 1:19 am, another fire was reported under Talkatora police station limits near Jalalpur railway crossing, where slum huts caught fire. Two fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes, preventing it from spreading further,” he added.

Later in the day, a fire broke out in the garden area of the Air Force Station in Sarojini Nagar. The control room received a call at 12:35 pm reporting flames within the premises. “A fire tender rushed to the spot and found dry grass and vegetation engulfed near the boundary wall,” Singh said. The fire was quickly contained using pumping operations, with no injuries reported, he added.

Another incident was reported around 6 am in Vikas Nagar, where scrap stored beneath a staircase in the basement of a bank at Ajit Tower near Mama Chauraha caught fire. Firefighters controlled the blaze in time, preventing damage to the building and flats above.

In Hazratganj, a short circuit triggered a fire in the false ceiling of a bathroom at Payagpur Tower. Fire teams led by Ram Kumar Rawat extinguished the blaze promptly, though smoke spread across the building.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out on the defunct Parag Dairy campus on Wazir Hasan Road in Hazratganj on Thursday afternoon during demolition work, officials said. Fire control received the alert at 3:42 pm, and two tenders were deployed. Firefighters climbed the structure and contained the blaze within an hour. No casualties were reported. Officials said sparks from iron-sheet cutting ignited dry leaves on a tin shed, triggering the fire. Investigation into the incident is underway.