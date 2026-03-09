Multiple FIRs filed against Bihar cleric over remarks on CM Yogi’s mother

Multiple FIRs have been registered in different districts of Uttar Pradesh against Bihar-based cleric Maulana Abdul Salim for allegedly making objectionable remarks about the mother of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and for allegedly making provocative statements regarding the state’s anti-cow slaughter law during a religious gathering in Bihar, police said. Representational image (Sourced)

The cases were lodged after local leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed complaints in different districts, alleging that the remarks hurt religious sentiments and attempted to incite members of the minority community.

One such FIR was registered at Kotwali Nagar Police Station in Balrampur on March 7 on a complaint filed by district BJP president Ravi Kumar Mishra.

According to the complaint, the cleric allegedly made “abusive and derogatory” remarks about the chief minister’s mother during a religious gathering and also attempted to provoke people against the state law prohibiting cow slaughter. Police said the complaint stated that the statements triggered anger among BJP workers and members of the Hindu community.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 352 for provoking a person to break public peace or commit another offence and Section 353(2) related to circulating false information, rumours or alarming news intended to create enmity or ill will between different religious, racial, linguistic or regional groups.

Officials said similar complaints have also been filed in other districts of Uttar Pradesh, prompting police to register multiple FIRs and initiate preliminary inquiries into the alleged remarks.

Police authorities said they are examining video footage and other material related to the religious event to verify the statements attributed to the cleric.

Senior officers said further legal action will follow the investigation’s outcome and added that they are monitoring the matter due to complaints lodged in several state districts.