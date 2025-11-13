MultiPLE-ATMOS: IITR’s new device promises to ‘wash’ air, cut smog

Scientists at CSIR–IITR in Lucknow have developed a machine that can clean polluted air, promising a cleaner breath for cities battling smog. The device, named MultiPLE-ATMOS, was unveiled on Wednesday during the four-day conference “Emerging Approaches in Risk Analysis and Translational Aspects of Health and Environment (EARTH)” hosted by the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (IITR). Developed at a cost of ₹ 5 lakh, the prototype reduced air pollutants by up to 94% during trials. (Sourced)

According to IITR director Bhaskar Narayan, the device aims to reduce all key ambient air pollutants defined under the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (Central Pollution Control Board, 2009). These include PM2.5, PM10, sulphur monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen trihydride, and toxic metals such as lead, arsenic, and nickel, along with airborne pathogens.

Narayan explained that MultiPLE-ATMOS integrates multiple purification technologies, mechanical separation for particulate removal, photo-catalytic oxidation, and wet scrubbing for gaseous pollutants. “The system is mounted on a four-wheel trolley, which allows it to be transported to areas such as traffic junctions, industrial zones, construction or demolition sites, and other pollution hotspots,” he said.

In trials, the machine reportedly reduced air pollutants by 83-94% in flat terrain and can treat up to 1,000 cubic metres of air per hour. “Once the treatment process is complete, its by-products are environmentally safe and recyclable,” Narayan said, adding that one of the by-products, gypsum, can be reused in various industries.

Developed over two years at a cost of more than ₹5 lakh, the prototype aligns with the goals of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and supports the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

Narayan said the device is now ready for industrial adaptation and mass production. “The next step is for policymakers and industries to collaborate so that such systems can be deployed in public spaces. This could be a practical solution to tackle air pollution in urban areas,” he said.