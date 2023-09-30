Murder cases dip by 9pc, robbery by 16 pc in U.P. in past 6 years

A total of 1,921 murder cases were registered in Uttar Pradesh in the past eight months. Of them, 1,322 were filed as first information reports (FIRs), final reports were submitted in 90 cases while 509 cases were still under investigation even as there was over 9 percent decrease in the murder cases in the state in the past six years, said a government press note shared on Saturday.

Mahoba, Shravasti, Sitapur, Jalaun and Kaushambi districts have seen a rise in criminal cases. (For Representation)

“Over the past six years, there has been a 9.02 percent decrease in murder cases in the state. Out of 4,705 accused involved in the above cases, action was taken against 4,230 while 475 accused are wanted and raids are being conducted continuously to arrest them”, the press note said.

It further said top U.P. police officials presented a report covering the past eight months of 2023 before chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a review meeting on law and order held recently. The report highlighted a significant decrease in heinous crimes such as murder, robbery, dacoity and rape over the past six years in the state.

During the meeting, the top five and bottom five districts in terms of taking prompt actions and curbing these cases were presented. The CM instructed to take strong action against officers of districts with poor performance, the press note said.

He said if their reports were not found satisfactory in the next month’s meeting, further action will be taken. “CM Yogi Adityanath’s zero tolerance policy against crime and criminals is yielding positive outcomes in terms of prevention of crime,” said special director general, law and order, U.P. Police, Prashant Kumar.

As per the press note, Mahoba, Shravasti, Sitapur, Jalaun and Kaushambi districts have seen a rise in criminal cases. In this regard, the CM directed officials of these districts to take strict measures and control them. In cases of murder, strong action has been taken in Amroha, Jhansi, Jalaun and Hardoi, while the performance of Chandauli, Auraiya, Lalitpur and Banda has been poor, says the press note.

The CM had issued warning to district police chiefs of Chandauli, Auraiya and Lalitpur and asked them to improve their performance. Similarly, 789 cases of robbery were registered in the state in the past eight months, out of which charge sheets were filed in 589 and final reports were submitted in 20, while 180 cases were under investigation, the press note said.

Over the past eight months, there has been a 24.61 percent decrease in robbery cases in the state. Out of 2,222 accused involved in the above cases, action was taken against 2,118 accused and 104 accused were wanted, leading to continuous raids to apprehend them.

The press note further said similar cases have increased in Maharajganj, Lalitpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Balrampur, and Kasganj districts. The districts that have taken prompt action in robbery cases include Firozabad, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Saharanpur and Pilibhit, while the performance in Prayagraj Commissionerate, Kaushambi, Deoria, Amethi and Mahoba has been poor, the press note states.

It further reads that there has been a 16.22 percent decrease in robbery cases across the state over the past six years. During the meeting, officials informed the CM that 30 dacoity cases had been registered across the state, out of which charge sheets had been filed in 18 cases while 12 cases were still under investigation.

Out of total 224 accused involved in these cases, action was taken against 200 accused while 24 accused were still at large. However, some districts have seen an increase in dacoity cases. They include Varanasi Commissionerate, Jhansi, Amethi, Auraiya, and Kannauj. On the other hand, Firozabad, Barabanki, Sitapur, Lalitpur, and Kasganj have fared well in addressing dacoity cases, while the performance of Kannauj, Hathras, Badaun, Auraiya and Prayagraj Commissionerate in handling these cases was poor, said the press note.

Similarly, 1,869 cases of rape were registered in the state in the past eight months, out of which charge sheets were filed in 1,359 cases and final reports were submitted in 220 cases while 290 cases were still under investigation. Out of total 2,578 accused involved in these cases, action was taken against 2,325 while 253 accused were still wanted.

Some districts have registered a rise in rape cases. They include Fatehgarh, Sitapur, Kheri, Kaushambi and Hamirpur. On the other hand, the top five districts that have swiftly acted against rapists include Budaun, Moradabad, Bijnor, Amroha and Sambhal. However, the performance in Prayagraj Commissionerate, Shahjahanpur, Balrampur, Kaushambi and Fatehpur has been poor in dealing with rape cases.

