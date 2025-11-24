Music is prayer for us: Padma Shri Ustads Ahmad and Mohammed Hussain

Padma Shri awardees Ustad Ahmad Hussain and Ustad Mohammed Hussain, hailing from Jaipur, a rare blend of humility and artistic depth, were in Lucknow on Sunday to perform at the 50th anniversary celebrations of Lucknow Doordarshan. Beyond their music, it was their reflections on discipline, devotion and the city’s cultural legacy that left a lasting impression. Padma Shri Ustad Ahmad Hussain and Ustad Mohammed Hussain (Facebook)

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the legendary ghazal duo reflected on a life devoted to sur and sadhana.

“One lifetime is not enough to understand music. Music is ibadat (prayer) for us,” they said, recalling their father’s advice to stay grounded despite fame. “He taught us never to be carried away by applause.”

The brothers spoke candidly about the long, often unseen struggle behind their success. “There are countless obstacles in life. Anyone entering the field of music must endure hardship, we did too. We had to work very hard.”

For the maestros, their visit to Lucknow felt like a return to a cultural homeland. Calling the city the “markaz of tehzeeb,” they described it as a gathering ground of poetry, music, and art–home to some of India’s finest talent.

They urged young musicians to pursue rigorous training before stepping into the professional world. “Learn from an ustad first, then enter the field fully prepared. Take it step by step.”

What stood out during their performance was their opening piece, a Ganpati Vandana, written and composed by them.

“We don’t believe in boundaries. We worship music and the divine without limiting it to any faith,” they said, delivering a message of artistic exclusivity that resonated strongly with the audience.

The duo presented a carefully curated selection of compositions, drawing from celebrated poets and lyricists. Shifting from devotion to emotion, they performed the ghazal “Haal-e-Gham Unko Sunate Jaiye, Shart Mein Hai Muskuraate Jaiye” by Khumār Barabankvi, followed by the romantic piece “Khudaa Kare Ki Woh Mera Naseeb Ho Jaye, Woh Jitna Door Hai Utna Qarib Ho Jaye” by Mohammed Saif Babar.

They continued with “Sakht Hai Ishq Ki Rah Guzar” by Shameem Jampuri, capturing the trials and intensity of love, followed by “Chal Mere Saath Hi Chal Ae Meri Jaane Ghazal, In Samaajon Ke Banaaye Hue Bandhan Se Nikal” by Hasrat Jaipuri, urging liberation from societal constraints.

Adding a lighter, romantic mood, they sang “Nazar Mujhse Milaati Ho To Tum Sharmaa Si Jaati Ho, Isi Ko Pyaar Kehte Hain”, also by Hasrat Jaipuri, drawing warm applause from the audience.