Music takes centerstage at the fest

The culture arena at the Sanatkada Lucknow Festival was all abuzz with activities till its very last day. Themed Raqs-o-Mausiqui, the activities mainly revolved around sessions on music and performances.

Writer-director Purva Naresh’s play Bandish 20-20,000Hz based on the theme of artistic freedom was staged at Kala Mandapam.

Purva Naresh’s play Bandish 20-20,000Hz being staged

“The story travelled from pre-independence era when the enemies were British whereas today it’s the Boycott gang, social media and other factors. The play was set in green room where some of the main characters (yesteryear singers) were inspired by real life – one of them being my grandmother Beni Kunwar,” shared the director.

Author Yatindra Mishra talked about the history of devotional songs from the Awadh rajwada (royal) families and how it prospered there. “Many traditions have been lost during the shift of cultural trends. Mahila Sangeet which still exists in modern times used to be a big affair. On auspicious occasion the rajwara homes used to have mubarakbadi performances. Many of these performances no longer happen but have been documented and are a matter of research.”

Musical band Shadaj comprising lead guitarist Harshwardhan Negi, Kartik Mishra on vocals, drummer Vikrant Singh, bass guitarist Aditya Pratap Singh, Tushar Sahay on tabla and kathavachak Shivendra Singh gave a rocking performance. They presented Sooraj ki Garmi..., Tum Kahan Jaoge and more. The audience at Baradari open space appreciated the presentation and the selection of songs.

Director Muzaffar Ali had shot extensively at Kaiserbagh heritage zone during the shoot of his cult film Umrao Jaan.

Atul Tiwari and Muzaffar Ali during a session on Awadh and Music.

During a discussion, he said, “We are yet to explore the cultural heritage and music of the times of Nawab Wajid Ali Shah. There is too much to explore as he has influenced many including me which probably got translated in my film.” Taking us back to 1932 when film Indersabha was released, actor-writer Atul Tiwari added, “The Safed Baradari next door had witnessed several drama presentations by the playwright Syed Agha Mirza Hasan Ali Amanat’s play Indersabha. With illustrious actors list including the last King of India Nawab Wajid Ali Shah himself. The play had 66 songs with 31 ghazals, nine thumri, four Holi, two chaubola, five chhand along with 15 songs.

