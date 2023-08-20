Couple beaten to death over son’s elopement in U.P.’s Sitapur, three held

In an incident of hate crime, a Muslim man and his wife were allegedly beaten to death by their neighbour in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district as the couple’s son had allegedly eloped with their Hindu neighbour’s daughter, police said. As per the SP, an FIR was registered by the police against five accused. (For Representation)

The victims, identified as Abbas Ali, 55, and his wife Kamrul Nisha, 53, died on the spot after the attack that took place in Rajepur village under Hargaon police station of the district at around 5pm on Friday (August 18), said Sitapur superintendent of police (SP) Chakresh Mishra.

As per the SP, an FIR was registered by the police against five accused namely Shailendra Jaiswal, Rampal Jaiswal, Amarnath, Rampati and Pallu under several sections of the IPC including 147, 148, 149, 302 and 352.

As per the cops, three accused identified as Shailendra Jaiswal, Amarnath and Pallu were arrested on Sunday from near Rajepur crossing. The cops also recovered an iron pipe, a stick and two logs of eucalyptus from the arrested accused. A search was on to arrest the other two, Mishra said.

According to reports, the victims’ son Shaukat had abducted Rampal’s minor daughter in 2020. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged in the case. Shaukat was arrested and sent to jail.

Thereafter, Rampal married his daughter. In June this year, Shaukat again allegedly eloped with Rampal’s daughter following which an FIR was lodged. However, when the girl testified in favour of Shaukat before the cops, the case was dropped.

Cops said after a few days of the incident, Shaukat was again sent to jail this year in an old case pending against him. He was released on August 16 this year.

According to villagers, elopement of the girl with Shaukat on two occasions led to animosity between the two families. Villagers are looking after three minor daughters of the deceased couple. Cops have been deployed in the village to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of the couple’s murder.

