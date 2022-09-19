Muslim couple from US weds in Kashi as per Hindu rituals

VARANASI: A US national who is a Muslim, tied the knot with his girlfriend (with whom he has been living for the past 18 years) as per Hindu marriage rites in this ancient town’s famous Trilochan temple on Saturday.

Kiyamah Din Khalifa and his girl-friend Kesha Khalifa were born and brought up in Muslim families. But they wed each other as per Hindu traditions in full public view.

Kiyamah said he did not regret his decision. “In fact, I am thankful to the local priest and everyone who helped us realise our dream of getting married as per Hindu tradition,” said Khalifa, who owns a business and also farmland.

Khalifa said planning for the easy-looking marriage actually began 5 years back when the couple last visited Varanasi on a spiritual tour. “Our last tour was truly inspiring. But still we didn’t think we would be getting married this way. It was only a few days back when we were planning our visit to Varanasi that we talked about it and my girlfriend said yes,” said Khalifa.

On visiting Varanasi, Khalifa discussed things with his guide Rahul Kumar Dubey, who helped organize the marriage. “We meet many foreign tourists on a daily basis. But when I came to know that the couple wanted to get married as per Hindu rites and was serious about it, I thought of helping them,” he said.

Dubey said that the marriage was organised as per Sanatan Dharma. It was ensured that all the ceremonies and rituals were observed.