Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Muslims in Varanasi shower petals on Shiva devotees, hail Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb
lucknow news

The Ganga-Jamni Tehzeeb, refers to the fusion Hindu and Muslim cultures found in the central plains of northern India.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Muslims in Varanasi were seen showering flower petals on Hindu devotees on Mahashivratri(HT Photo)

A group of Muslims in Kashi showered flower petals on devotees of Lord Shiva in Godowlia area of Varanasi on the occasion of Mahashivratri, a Hindu festival on Thursday. They said they wanted to give out the message of brotherhood in line with the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (Ganges–Yamuna Culture).

The devotees were in a long queue leading to the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple. “This is Kashi… the abode of Lord Shiva. The ‘Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb’ has been thriving here for ages and we showered petals on the devotees,” said one Mohammad Asif, who was among those who felicitated the devotees.

He said, “I want to give a message that there is no casteism and communalism in Kashi. We celebrate Eid, Diwali and Holi together. From Kashi, I want to send the message of brotherhood to the whole world.”

The Ganga-Jamni Tehzeeb, refers to the fusion Hindu and Muslim cultures found in the central plains of northern India, especially the region that falls between the banks of Ganges and Yamuna rivers.

Maha Shivratri is considered auspicious for spiritual growth. The festival, also known as 'the great night of Shiva', celebrates the overcoming of darkness and ignorance.

It also celebrates the grand marriage of the lord of destruction, Shiva -- with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty -- Parvati, who is also known as 'Shakti' (power).

