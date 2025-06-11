My grandson is being framed: Grandmother of prime accused in Meghalaya murder

KANPUR After the arrest of four people in the Meghalaya murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, one of the prime accused, Raj Kushwaha’s grandmother said that her grandson was being falsely implicated and that he was innocent. The four accused in the murder are Sonam Raghuvanshi, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, Raj Singh Kushwaha and Anand. (Pic for representation)

Kushwaha, 21, was accused of killing Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya during his honeymoon over an alleged affair with the latter’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

“My grandson cannot do such a thing...he’s innocent and being falsely implicated. The entire family is in shock. I have no knowledge of how or when the alleged relationship with Sonam developed,” Lalli Devi, wife of late Darbari Singh, said in Rampur village of UP’s Fatehpur district.

Rampur is a predominantly Rajput village, with a population of approximately 1,000. It is largely inhabited by Kushwaha (Kachhwaha) Rajputs. Smaller communities include Bhadauria and Chandela Rajputs, a Hada Rajput household, with the remainder comprising Prajapati, Yadav, Nai, and Dalit families.

Raj Kushwaha, now a central figure in the Meghalaya murder investigation, is the only son of Ramnajar Singh, the eldest son of Suryabhan Singh.

Ramnajar Singh had migrated to Indore for work around 15 years ago, with Raja later joining him to continue his studies. Following his father’s death due to Covid four years ago, Raja dropped out of high school and began working at the plywood factory owned by Sonam Raghuvanshi’s father in Indore. This employment formed a critical link to the case, as Raj was alleged to have developed a relationship with Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Raj’s mother had visited Rampur village along with her daughters for a family wedding around 15 days prior to the murder, but he did not accompany them. Upon learning of Raja’s alleged involvement in the murder, his elder sister, Kajal, left Rampur for Indore with an uncle, said family sources.

“Whoever is guilty should get nothing less than death sentence – even if it turns out to be Raj,” said villagers.

No injury marks on Sonam’s body: Report

VARANASI A medical examination report revealed that no injury marks were found on the body of Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime suspect in the murder of her newlywed husband Raja Raghuvanshi and who was found at a roadside eatery in UP’s Ghazipur district.

The examination was done by a panel of three doctors at the Medical College Hospital in Ghazipur on Monday evening.

Two gynecologists and a doctor posted on emergency duty examined Sonam Raghuvanshi. She appeared nervous during the examination. However, no injury or scratch marks were found anywhere on her body. This test was a health check-up, and the examination process went on for about two hours, said a doctor.

After being found normal, she was taken to the court from where she was given transit remand.

Raja Raghuvanshi was allegedly killed during a honeymoon trip in Meghalaya by contract killers allegedly hired by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.