Mysterious blast in UP village triggers building collapse, kills 7

Seven persons, including three children aged between 5 and 12 years, were killed while seven others were seriously injured in a double-storey building collapse, triggered by a mysterious blast in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district late on Tuesday night, senior police officials said on Wednesday.

Initial police investigation suggested the building collapsed after a LPG cylinder exploded in the house but further probe is on to ascertain the exact cause.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the deaths and directed officials to ensure best possible treatment for the injured and help to the family of the deceased. He also asked for a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast.

Gonda police chief (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said the incident occurred at Thatherkapurwa locality under Wazirganj police station limits at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday.

He said locals ran out of their houses after hearing the sound of the blast and helped pull out survivors and bodies from under the rubble before rushing them to a local hospital. Seven were declared brought dead while seven others were undergoing treatment.

The SP said a team of forensic experts and a bomb squad have been called to examine the spot thoroughly and give their report at the earliest.