Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Mysterious blast in UP village triggers building collapse, kills 7
lucknow news

Mysterious blast in UP village triggers building collapse, kills 7

Gonda police chief (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said the blast occurred at Thatherkapurwa locality under Wazirganj police station limits at around 11.30pm on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 02, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Injured people were rushed to a local hospital in Gonda district after the blast led to collapse of a double storey building. (PTI Photo/Representative use)

Seven persons, including three children aged between 5 and 12 years, were killed while seven others were seriously injured in a double-storey building collapse, triggered by a mysterious blast in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district late on Tuesday night, senior police officials said on Wednesday.

Initial police investigation suggested the building collapsed after a LPG cylinder exploded in the house but further probe is on to ascertain the exact cause.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the deaths and directed officials to ensure best possible treatment for the injured and help to the family of the deceased. He also asked for a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the blast.

Gonda police chief (SP) Santosh Kumar Mishra said the incident occurred at Thatherkapurwa locality under Wazirganj police station limits at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday.

He said locals ran out of their houses after hearing the sound of the blast and helped pull out survivors and bodies from under the rubble before rushing them to a local hospital. Seven were declared brought dead while seven others were undergoing treatment.

The SP said a team of forensic experts and a bomb squad have been called to examine the spot thoroughly and give their report at the earliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Google honours American gay rights activist Frank Kameny with a doodle

CBSE cancels Class 12 board exams, people react with memes

Dog’s reaction after barking for the ‘first time’ makes people giggle. Watch

Man returns Bob Dylan’s album to library that he borrow 48 years ago
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Telangana Formation Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP