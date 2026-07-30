Mystery shrouds death of two water tank project workers in UP’s Hardoi

Two men employed at a Jal Jeevan Mission water tank project were found dead under mysterious circumstances near a roadside field in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district on Thursday, police said.

Hardoi SP Ashok Meena said three teams have been constituted to crack the case. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Confirming it, Hardoi SP Ashok Meena said three teams led by the Sandila circle officer and the additional superintendent of police (East) have been constituted to crack the case. Police said they are examining every angle, including the circumstances leading to the deaths and the identity of those responsible for the crime.

According to a police statement, the Dial 112 control room received information at around 11 am that two bodies were lying near the roadside on the Atrauli route between Takiya and Atamau villages, around 500 metres from an under-construction water tank under Sandila police station limits.

On getting information, senior police officers rushed to the spot and conducted a detailed inspection of the crime scene. The deceased were identified as Arun Chaurasia, 26, son of Jaiprakash Chaurasia of Renso village under Kachhauna police station and Abhishek Chaurasia, 27, son of Shivram Chaurasia of Gohania village in the same police station area.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Both were working at the under-construction water tank project. Arun worked as a helper, while Abhishek, also known as Bablu, was employed as a pickup vehicle driver at the site and was currently residing in Lucknow’s Faizullaganj locality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both were working at the under-construction water tank project. Arun worked as a helper, while Abhishek, also known as Bablu, was employed as a pickup vehicle driver at the site and was currently residing in Lucknow’s Faizullaganj locality. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

According to locals, the bodies were spotted around 10.30 am. Police said both victims had visible injuries on their heads and faces. Arun also had a deep injury near his eye. The exact cause of death, however, will be ascertained only after the post-mortem examination.