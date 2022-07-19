NAAC team’s visit: Lucknow University bans student protests on campus

The Lucknow University (LU) administration has banned all protests, dharna and processions on campus.

The LU officials said the move has been initiated due to the proposed visit by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) team.

The NAAC team is likely to visit the main LU campus from July 21 to 23.

Proctor Rakesh Dwivedi has issued a circular stating that since district administration has imposed section 144, hence gathering of students on the campus would not be permitted.

“In view of law and order, students will not roam in groups and no one will be allowed to carry legal or illegal firearms on campus.

The university administration has issued a list of dos and don’t and sought cooperation from students, teachers and staff. No student will be allowed to invite any outsider on the main campus/hostel/library/administrative building. All students should stay in their respective department/study room or library,” reads an order issued by the proctor.

From Tuesday (July 19), all the teachers, officers, employees and other visitors who come to campus on two wheelers from Bhaorao Deoras gate located on the main LU campus, will enter with their two wheelers from the newly constructed gate near UCO Bank and park their vehicles at the newly constructed parking area near examination department. Those coming on four wheelers will park their vehicles near the State Bank.

“As the inspection by NAAC team will be done on July 21 to 23 on the LU campus, only vehicles of those teachers and employees who are deployed to be present with NAAC team members (teachers and employees) and dean of various faculties will be allowed entry on campus,” officials said.

“From July 21 to 23, entry of all other person other than NAAC team will be restricted from Bhaurao Deoras gate after 8.30 am,” the proctor said.

Vehicle passes, for academic session 2022-2023, issued by registrar office for teachers, officers, employees, will remain suspended during this period, he added.

“All students should come to the campus with their identity card or acknowledgment of their fee receipt and produce it on demand by LU authorities,” he said.