NAAC team suggests LU to invest more on research work

The peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) completed its three-day intensive evaluation of the Lucknow University (LU) on Saturday and recommended the varsity to focus more on research work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team pointed that it was good that teachers were able to get projects but at the same time the university should prod them to undertake more research work as it was one of the key parameters to measure varsity’s academic performance.

The team suggested the varsity to strengthen internet facilities on the campus for the benefit of teachers and students.

“The university has internet connections but the speed was an issue,” an LU official said.

The third day began with the NAAC team’s visit to the university’s Cooperative Society and Cooperative Lending Library.

While visiting the Cooperative Lending Library complex the NAAC team appreciated the university and recommended the construction of a reading room for students in the complex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team then visited Mahmudabad Hostel and inspected the common hall, students mess and the open air gym.

Hostel inmates apprised the team about the organic farming they were doing at the hostel.

At Golden Jubilee Girls’ Hostel, the NAAC team inspected the common hall area and interacted with students there. On Friday, inmates of this girls’ hostel had cooked special delicacies for the NAAC team.

The team proceeded to the administrative building where they prepared their report. The NAAC team also planted saplings in the university’s historical arts quadrangle as part of a plantation drive especially organised for them.

During the exit meeting, the chairperson of NAAC peer team handed over their report to LU vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai. In the report, the team is said to have made their recommendations to the university.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Director of internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) prof Rajiv Manohar thanked everyone for their cooperation during the visit.