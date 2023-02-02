NAAC visit today, Lucknow’s KGMU sprucing-up on

Decked up in newly installed façade lighting, the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is all set for the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) inspection beginning on Thursday.

Officials of the medical university conducted several mock inspections and the campus has been cleaned, services have been checked for the visit by the NAAC team members, who started arriving from Wednesday.

NAAC accreditation is done to give ranking based upon the quality of services and level of activities on the campus. NAAC helps raise standards or services and also helps attract students. The team will start visiting departments and will observe the services being provided to patients.

The team will also consider the self-assessment report that was submitted to the NAAC. Focus during the inspection will be upon quality of service and the number of people taking benefit on the campus.

The team has eight members and they will first hold a meeting at the vice-chancellor’s office and then move to departments. Which department the team will visit will be decided by the team just after the meeting. In the evening, the team will also interact with the alumni.