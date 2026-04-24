...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Nadarganj shooting range: LMC plans revamp Lko facility into sports complex through PPP

LMC has decided to prioritise execution of the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, while keeping Construction & Design Services (C&DS) as an alternative agency

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 08:44 pm IST
By Animesh Mishra, Lucknow
Advertisement

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has accelerated efforts to revive the long-defunct shooting range in Nadarganj by proposing its redevelopment into a 197.28-crore Chandrashekhar Azad Shooting Range and Multi-Sports Complex, officials said on Thursday.

The shooting range in Nadarganj locality of the state capital lying in a derelict condition. (HT Photo)

LMC has decided to prioritise execution of the project under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, while keeping Construction & Design Services (C&DS) as an alternative agency.

Mahesh Verma, chief engineer, civil, said that the civic body has not yet finalised the executing agency. “We are exploring PPP. If required, C&DS can take up construction, and LMC will supervise the work,” he said.

Officials added that LMC will also send the proposal under the Urban Challenge Fund to secure a 25% government grant. The state government is likely to bear a significant share of the project cost.

The proposed complex will come up on 45.10 acres, with 36.85 acres earmarked for development. Located around 6 km from Amausi airport and 14 km from Charbagh railway station, the site is strategically placed but currently lacks proper connectivity.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Nadarganj shooting range: LMC plans revamp Lko facility into sports complex through PPP
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Nadarganj shooting range: LMC plans revamp Lko facility into sports complex through PPP
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.