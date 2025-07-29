Nag Panchami celebration of divine energy: UP CM Yogi

Extending his greetings on the occasion of Nag Panchami, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised the festival’s spiritual significance, calling it a celebration of divine energy and compassion. UP CM Yogi Adityanath underscored the visible results of the new sports policy implemented over the past eight years. (HT file)

“Every human body contains spiritual power and seers constantly strive to awaken it. On this day, people worship serpents by offering milk, showcasing reverence for all living beings—an essential value for the survival of life on the Earth,” he said here.

He also honoured winners of a state-level wrestling championship held at the Gorakhnath temple. Addressing a gathering, Yogi highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s rising status in promoting sports talent and supporting athletes.

The CM underscored the visible results of the new sports policy implemented over the past eight years, noting that sports infrastructure has been developed even in rural areas, and medal-winning athletes are now rewarded with respectable cash prizes and government jobs.

“Uttar Pradesh has provided government jobs to over 500 international medal-winning athletes, making it the leading state in the country in this regard,” he said. Yogi credited PM Narendra Modi’s Khelo India initiative for transforming India’s sports landscape, citing the development of thousands of village playgrounds and district stadiums under the state’s sports policy.

He said body is the primary medium to fulfil one’s duties. “A disciplined lifestyle is the foundation of a healthy body and sports are the best way to maintain it,” the CM added. The CM saw the final bouts for the Uttar Pradesh Kesari, Uttar Pradesh Kumar and Veer Abhimanyu titles and also awarded the winners.

State sports minister Girish Chandra Yadav praised the CM’s visionary leadership, stating that historic decisions under his governance have revolutionised the sports ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. He said over 20,000 village panchayats in the state now have developed sports grounds, nurturing talent from the grassroots. The award ceremony was attended by senior public representatives, sports officials, and a large gathering of enthusiastic spectators.