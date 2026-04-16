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Name mix-up leads to surgical error at IMS-BHU, inquiry begins

The confusion arose because two patients with identical names were admitted to different departments, Radhika Devi, 71, in neurosurgery and Radhika Devi, 82, in orthopaedics with a fractured leg.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
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A surgeon’s knife paused midway through an operation at Trauma Centre, Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), on March 7 when a shocking discovery emerged: the wrong patient lay on the table. A name mismatch had led the orthopaedics team to operate on a 71-year-old’s leg instead of her spine.

Representational image (Sourced)

The confusion arose because two patients with identical names were admitted to different departments, Radhika Devi, 71, in neurosurgery and Radhika Devi, 82, in orthopaedics with a fractured leg.

The surgery was immediately halted when an incision revealed normal bone tissue rather than the expected spinal condition. The patient was shifted to the neurosurgery department.

A correct spinal surgery was performed on March 18. Radhika Devi, 82, remained admitted for seven days following the procedure. Her grandson Mrityunjay Pal stated that on the morning of March 27, his grandmother developed severe respiratory distress and died due to cardiopulmonary arrest.

Pal filed a complaint on April 1, alleging the erroneous surgery triggered severe complications: ulcers, memory loss, tremors in the jaw, oral pain, breathing difficulties. “Prior to the surgery, no information whatsoever was provided to us,” Pal alleged. “When I asked about the surgery, the staff behaved rudely, hurling abuses.”

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Name mix-up leads to surgical error at IMS-BHU, inquiry begins
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Name mix-up leads to surgical error at IMS-BHU, inquiry begins
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