Nand Baba Mission launched: Project aims to make U.P. leading milk producing state

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday launched the Nand Baba Milk Mission at a cost of ₹1,000 crore in a bid to make U.P. a leading state in the field of milk development and milk production, a government spokesman said here. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to him, the Nand Baba Milk Mission has been implemented to provide milk producers the facility to sell their milk at a reasonable price in villages through dairy co-operative societies.

Cabinet minister, animal husbandry and dairy development, Dharampal Singh, inaugurated the new scheme at the Kisan Bazar here besides launching the ‘Dairy Development Portal’ and also unveiling the logo of Nand Baba Mission.

Speaking at the programme, the minister said, “The department is making constant efforts to ensure the development of the rural economy in the state, to provide remunerative prices to farmers for their milk and to strengthen agro-based infrastructure.”

He said that under this mission, it is proposed to form Dairy Farmer Producer Organization (Dairy FPO) in order to facilitate the sale of milk in producers’ villages itself.

“In the financial year 2023-24, there is a plan to set up five Dairy FPOs in five districts of the state as a pilot project, in which women will also play a major role,” the minister said.