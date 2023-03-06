Narendra Giri death case: Discharge pleas of Anand Giri, two others rejected

The district and sessions judge, Prayagraj, on Monday rejected the discharge applications moved by Anand Giri and two others, requesting the court to discharge them from a criminal case of alleged abetment to suicide of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri whose body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20, 2021. The district and sessions judge fixed March 15, 2023 for framing of charges against the accused. (For Representation)

A purported suicide note recovered from the Mahant had accused his former disciple Anand Giri and two others - Aadya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari – of mental torture. While rejecting the discharge applications of the three accused applicants, district and sessions judge Santosh Rai fixed March 15, 2023 for framing of charges against them.

The three accused applicants had moved the discharge application stating that since there was no such evidence available before the sessions court on the basis of which the charges may be framed against them, they should be discharged from the case.

However, the prosecution side led by district government counsel (DGC), criminal, Gulab Chandra Agrahari and prosecution officer (PO) of CBI Deep Narain had moved written objections against the contentions raised by the accused applicants. They had stated that there was sufficient evidence against the applicants.

All the three accused applicants appeared before the court through videoconferencing. However, DGC Gulab Chandra Agrahari and PO of CBI Deep Narain were physically present before the court.

Following the incident, an FIR was lodged against the three accused under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Georgetown police station of Prayagraj. Subsequently, Anand Giri and two others were arrested.