Narendra Giri death: Mahant’s car accident in July under CBI scanner now

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) chief Mahant Narendra Giri, is also looking into the July road mishap in Pratapgarh in which the priest had escaped unhurt, an official familiar with the development said.

A team of CBI sleuths is expected to question the Mahant’s driver and the technical team of police that had examined his vehicle then, to ascertain if the incident was a mishap or a conspiracy to kill him, the official cited above said on condition of anonymity.

While CBI officials probing the case in Prayagraj refused to comment on the issue, secretary, Shri Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, Swami Ravindra Puri said seers and workers of the Math were extending full cooperation to the investigation.

Giri was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room in Baghambari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj on September 20. A purported suicde by the chief priest of Bade Hanuman Temple named his disciple and the Math’s de-facto number 2 till recently, Anand Giri, Bade Hanuman Temple priest Aadya Tiwari and his son Sandeep of harassing him. All three were arrested in connection with the case.

During the course of interrogation into the Mahant’s death, the CBI team learnt that he was on his way to Lucknow to meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on July 8 when a two-wheeler appeared in front of his vehicle, which was subsequently rammed by a third vehicle behind it. No one was injured but his vehicle was damaged in the incident, the official said.

Meanwhile, the CBI team on Sunday continued to probe the three accused at the Police Lines. The team also recovered Anand Giri’s mobile and laptop from Haridwar.

The probe agency, the official said, also chalked out a list of people with whom the Mahant was in regular contact and spoke to within 48 hours of his death. Several businessmen, builders, contractors, politicians and seers have been questioned so far.