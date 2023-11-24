Nation scaling new heights under PM Modi: CM Yogi

Mathura Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine-and-a -half year term for successful implementation of welfare schemes for the poor. He said it was due to PM Modi that 142 crore Indians were seeing India scaling new heights.

The Prime Minister worked for all round development of the nation and India had set an example for the world with PM Modi at the helm of affairs, Yogi said. (HT file)

Yogi accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi in Mathura. Later, addressing the gathering at Braj Raj Utsav in Mathura, the CM said that India as a nation commanded global respect during the reign of Prime Minister Modi and this made 142 crore citizens of the country proud.

“The nation’s borders are safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who met many challenges during his nine-and-a- half -year term. The Prime Minister worked for all round development of the nation and India has set an example for the world with PM Modi at the helm of affairs,” Yogi said.

“Today the nation feels proud of its traditions, culture and heritage and is working in a planned manner to re-build whatever it lost. The leadership of Prime Minister Modi is a source of inspiration for the youths of the nation. Whether it is Kedar Puri of Uttarakhand, Maha Lok of Mahakaal in Ujjain or Braj region, all make us feel proud. Mathura- Vrindavan was given the status of Nagar Nigam and we are heading towards development of seven religious spots in Mathura,” Yogi said..

“We are committed to development of Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Nandgaon and Goverdhan in Braj region and facilities for devotees are being increased in Vrindavan,” said Yogi, lauding the PM for making Yoga a global activity spread to 190 countries and Kumbh attaining fame as a well -planned event on such a large scale.

