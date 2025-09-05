National Book Fair: First volume of wash painting legend Sanghal’s book set for launch

In times when a writer seeks a publisher even before completing a book, one written by renowned painter Prof Sukhvir Sanghal ((1914-2006), who revolutionised the wash technique of painting, five decades ago will be launched at the ongoing National Book Fair here on Sunday. The cover page of the first volume of renowned painter Prof Sukhvir Sanghal’s book. (Sourced)

Sanghal, a former principal of Lucknow University’s College of Arts, is known to have Indianised the wash technique which originated in China and Japan using “Rasa” (emotions) theory. Wash technique is a painting method that involves applying a semi-transparent layer of colour to create depth and texture, commonly used in watercolour and ink painting.

The lost manuscript is now ready for launch due to the concerted efforts of Sanghal’s granddaughter Priyam Chandra. “The book “Evolution of Art and Artist” is in three volumes and the first volume will be launched on Sunday. I was assisted by former principal of Isabella Thoburn College, Anima Chakrabarti, in bringing out the book. The book is not just a history of art but a comprehensive study that deeply explores the philosophy, psychology and technical aspects of art,” said Chandra who left her job as a software engineer in 2020 to preserve her grandfather’s legacy.

“The uniqueness of the book is that it raises questions that traditional texts left unanswered. The existence of God has been interpreted through the theory of colours, the nine rasas (emotions) are explained not through the conventional derivations of Bharat, but by focusing on their psychological causes,” Chandra claimed.

She shared that the book also reinterprets the origin of art, Instead of attributing it to religious or social factors, it shows how natural instincts of human life evolve into artistic expression. It also compares Eastern and Western arts.

“It was India’s first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who inspired my grandfather to write the book. He had invited him to Anand Bhawan to design the wedding card of his daughter Indira Gandhi. Impressed by his thoughts during the conversation, Pt Nehru advised him to put his knowledge into the form of a book,” Chandra claimed.