National executive meet: RSS plans greater role for women in its decision making

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is planning to increase role of women in the organisation’s decision-making process. For this, the RSS plans to first expose its women members to the various social services being provided by it across the nation.

This was discussed on the second day of the ongoing Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal Baithak, a four-day national executive meeting of the RSS, under way on Vatsalya Institute campus, Gauhania in Prayagraj on Monday.

RSS chief (Sarsanghchalak) Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary (Sarkaryavah) Dattatreya Hosabale along with other top brass of the Sangh besides office bearers of all 45 prants (regions) of the organisation are attending the meet.

The RSS leaders resolved to make efforts to enhance the role of women workers in all its affiliated organisations recognising the fact that women workers were active in all organisations and their role needed to made more effective in RSS as well.

“Leaders were in agreement that efforts needed to be made to ensure participation of women in various social as well as ideological works being undertaken by the organisation. The works of social harmony will be taken up right up to development block level in rural areas besides at the city level and efforts will now be made to increase the participation of women in the RSS meetings for this,” said a senior RSS office bearer.

There was also a discussion on organising awareness programmes for women of “Anganwadis” and self-help groups (SHGs) across the country. The RSS has also resolved that henceforth from time to time in the provincial or big centres, women will be enlightened on various subjects and efforts would be made for mobilisation of girl students.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in his Vijayadashami address on October 5 had also highlighted that that all our great men have emphasised the importance of women’s enlightenment, empowerment and equal participation in all activities of the society, including decision-making process. As on March 2022, a total of 60,929 “Shakhas” of RSS were being held at 38,390 sites across the country.

