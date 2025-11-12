Nat’l Water Awards: Mirzapur best district in northern zone, Agra 3rd in ULB list

Uttar Pradesh has earned two recognitions in the Sixth National Water Awards 2024 announced by the central government on Tuesday. (For representation)

Mirzapur has been declared the best district in the Northern Zone, while Agra Municipal Corporation secured a joint third place in the Best Urban Local Body (ULB) category. The achievement underscores the success of the double-engine government’s vision of “Har Ghar Nal, Har Khet Ko Pani”, according to a government spokesperson.

“The recognition highlights the state’s significant strides in water conservation and public participation. The accomplishments of Mirzapur and Agra are setting new benchmarks for effective water management across the country,” said the official.

Mirzapur has effectively implemented the Jal Jeevan Mission and Atal Bhujal Yojana, leading to the revival of reservoirs, construction of drains, and expansion of irrigation facilities in rural areas. Active participation by panchayats and local youth has made these initiatives highly successful, with several villages recording a rise in groundwater levels through rainwater harvesting and pond rejuvenation projects, he said.

Agra Municipal Corporation, on the other hand, has emerged as a model for urban water conservation through innovative practices. It recycles treated water from Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) for use in parks and industries.

The adoption of leakage tracking systems and smart metering has minimized water wastage, placing Agra among India’s leading urban bodies. Under the Yogi government’s Har Ghar Nal Yojana, household water supply has seen remarkable improvement in Agra and other cities.

“Over the past eight and a half years, the Uttar Pradesh government has transformed water conservation into a people’s movement. Regular monitoring of flagship campaigns such as Har Ghar Jal, Har Khet Ko Pani, and the Atal Bhjal Yojana has ensured steady progress. Efforts to revive reservoirs, reinstall hand pumps, and expand clean tap water access are ongoing across all 75 districts,” he said.

As part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, one village in every district, including Lucknow, is being developed as a pilot project to provide 24-hour clean drinking water. Once successful, this model will be expanded statewide.

Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil announced the winners in New Delhi on Tuesday. The awards ceremony will be held on November 18, 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, with President Droupadi Murmu as the chief guest. Out of 751 applications from across India, 46 winners were selected.