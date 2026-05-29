Nausena Shaurya Vatika: Rajnath, Yogi to inaugurate landmark in Lko today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the ‘Nausena Shaurya Vatika’ in Lucknow on May 30, adding a major landmark dedicated to the valour and technological strength of the Indian Navy.

An exhibit at the Nausena Shaurya Vatika (HT Photo)

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The inauguration ceremony will take place at 11 am near Gate No. 5 of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in CG City. Developed jointly by the Indian Navy and the Uttar Pradesh tourism department, the Nausena Shaurya Vatika has been designed as a modern open-air museum and interpretation centre showcasing the legacy, operational capabilities and maritime achievements of the Indian Navy.

The Vatika is expected to emerge as a major military tourism destination in North India, offering visitors an opportunity to closely understand the Navy’s role in national security, naval warfare and maritime operations. Officials said the project has been conceived not only as a tribute to naval warriors but also as an educational and inspirational space for children and youth.

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{{^usCountry}} The decommissioned warship INS Gomti will be the centrepiece of the attraction. The naval vessel retired from service on May 28, 2022, and has now been installed at the Vatika as a symbol of India’s maritime strength. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The decommissioned warship INS Gomti will be the centrepiece of the attraction. The naval vessel retired from service on May 28, 2022, and has now been installed at the Vatika as a symbol of India’s maritime strength. {{/usCountry}}

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Several naval combat systems and structures have also been displayed at the site, including the ship’s anchor, AK-726 medium-range gun, CET-53M torpedo launcher system, ZIF-101 launcher with RJ, capstan drum, main mast and the ship’s propeller.

The project is expected to significantly strengthen Lucknow’s tourism profile while promoting awareness about the Indian Navy’s history, strategic operations and technological capabilities. The Vatika is also being seen as an initiative aimed at fostering patriotism and encouraging greater interest among young people towards the armed forces and defence services.

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Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the Nausena Shaurya Vatika would become a new symbol of patriotism and military pride and inspire future generations with the spirit of national service and sacrifice.