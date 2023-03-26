Navratri platter becomes bigger and tastier

Chefs and food buffs are adding tasty twists and innovations to the traditional Navratri platter this year. Earlier, limited to kutu puri-sabzi, sabudana khichdi and lassi a whole lot of regional and international dishes are being added with “permissible ingredients”.

Besides the regular Navratri thali, a lot of innovation is happening and new dishes are being prepared. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reality show MasterChef India winner Pankaj Bhadouria says that foodies are experimenting a lot and trying to come up with new dishes.

“Making dosa, idli, chilla with the ingredients we eat at Navratri such as kutu-ka-atta, samak rice, ramdana flour, sabudana and more is an interesting add-on. People are looking at healthier and tasty options as these traditional thalis are high on calories plus the fat. No one can eat puri-sabzi for days, so they are trying items that are lighter on stomach and healthier too. Also, a lot of side dishes like chutnies, smoothies and shakes can be made to make the thali wholesome meal,” she tells.

MasterChef India winner and Lucknowite Pankaj Bhadouria with a Navratri dish.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagar Punn executive chef at Pack-n-Chew tells that those fasting look for delicacies, but regular clients want to try different dishes as well. “For our patrons we came up with fusion fasting snacks such as Veg Chinese Sizzler, Chilly paneer, Kung Pao paneer, honey chilly potatoes, wedges and Paneer hariyali tikkas to add more colour to the platter,” he adds.

Besides the regular Navratri thali, a lot of innovation is happening and new dishes are being prepared. (HT Photo)

Navratri thali, Paneer haryali tikka and Sabudana khichadi

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cloud kitchen Super Foods DND has come up with some healthy yet tasty options. “We have seen that fasting food often becomes too oily and rich so we have tried to bring on healthy ingredients. Some of the dishes that are doing well besides regular Navratri thali are Fruits seeds and nut salad, Mix fruits lassi, Navratri special kebab, Paneer Salad, Sabudana kheer and khichdi besides our protein-rich smoothies.”

Besides the regular Navratri thali, a lot of innovation is happening and new dishes are being prepared. (HT Photo)

Exotic fruit salad platter and cold pressed fresh juices

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At international cuisine food joint Masaki Cafe Couture, they are offering salads and juices. “Customers come to us to enjoy Italian or pan-Asian cuisine but for those fasting are serving exotic salads, freshly cold pressed juices and smoothies,” shares its consultant chef Zulfiqar Hussain.

Besides the regular Navratri thali, a lot of innovation is happening and new dishes are being prepared. (HT Photo)

Pepperz Restaurant on Kanpur Road has introduced Potato cheese nuggets, Sabudana croquettes, Sabudana khichri and Phalhari peanut salad.

Navratri platter being served on banana leaf.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, many feel it’s a traditional thali that works. “See at the end its business and we can introduce 50 items, but fact is that during vrat people try home-cooked food. For our in-house guests and restaurant requirement we have serve choicest vrat delicacies on a banana leaf,” tells Ajay Pratap Singh of Hilton Garden Inn.

Besides the regular Navratri thali, a lot of innovation is happening and new dishes are being prepared. (HT Photo)

Chef Gyanender Mahour of Hotel Clarks Inn too feels that it’s the traditional thali that work better than the new ones with add-ons.