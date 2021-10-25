NBRI experts to begin research on cannabis plant for medicinal use

Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research–National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR–NBRI), Lucknow, will carry out research on cannabis plant for its medicinal and industrial use.

Director, CSIR-NBRI, prof SK Barik made this announcement during the 68 annual day event of the institute held online on Monday. After CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), NBRI will be the second institute to begin research on cannabis plant.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof KP Gopinathan, honorary professor, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, was the chief guest of the annual day function and delivered a lecture on “Hanging by the Silk Thread”.

The institute’s annual report 2020-21 was released by the dignitaries. Prof Barik presented the annual progress report and briefed about some of the major achievements made by the institute during the period reported.

As per the experts, the institute discovered eight new plant species to science and 26 plant species as new geographic records to India. The institute also developed a range of herbal hand sanitisers and herbal mask stress reducer besides the three other herbal products. These herbal products are floor mop (turmeric leaf essential oil based), herbal formulation and traditional “Kadha”. The institute worked on a total 132 research developmental projects on different aspect of plant science.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Professor Gopinathan elucidated the silk producing silk worm and also briefed about how insects and worms are important as the most diverse organisms and provide an excellent example to understand the diversity in evolutionary system.