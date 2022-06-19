NBW issued against five for Atala violence

PRAYAGRAJ: A non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued against five people named in one of the FIRs lodged at Khuldabad police station in connection with the June 10 violence that rocked Atala area here after Friday prayers over alleged insult to Prophet Mohammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The people against whom the NBW has been issued are among 70 named in the case. Many of them have already been arrested, including Javed Mohd aka Javed Pump, whom the police cited as a key facilitator of the violence.

The people against whom NBW has been issued are All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) district president Shah Alam, corporator Fazal Khan, AIMIM leader Zeeshan Rehmani, All Indian Kisan Majdoor Sabha (AIKMS) general secretary Ashish Mital and activist Umar Khalid.

SHO of Khuldabad police station Anurag Sharma said a non bailable warrant had been issued against these people and efforts were intensified to trace and arrest them.

It is worth mentioning that all those against whom NBW had been issued were active at Mansoor Ali Park during anti-CAA protests in 2020. Among them, corporator Fazal Khan and activist Umar Khalid were also arrested for alleged assault on cops during Janta Curfew along with some others at the time.

Fazal was also accused of distributing objectionable pamphlets outside a mosque in Kareli area during anti-CAA protests.

Till now, 97 people have been arrested in connection with the June 10 violence in Atala and adjoining localities.