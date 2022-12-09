NCC cadets spread pollution awareness, clean river in Lucknow

The National Cadet Corps of the country has been conducting a week-long campaign for National Pollution Control Day which is observed on December 2 every year. The aim of the Corps is to spread awareness regarding rising levels of pollution. In observing this occasion, NCC cadets across the nation are running the ‘Puneet Sagar’ campaign, a river-cleaning programme.

On each day of the week starting December 2, cadets of the 20 UP Girls Battalion conducted several awareness activities, including river cleanings, awareness rallies and collection of discarded plastic waste. The cadets took out rallies at Ashiaana, and on the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University campus, wherein they made efforts to clean the ponds in and around the university, removing plastic, bottles and other waste material from the water bodies.

This programme involved 150 NCC cadets, 10 alumni, two army inspectors, and other NCC officials. The cadets also spread awareness by making posters and slogans for the cause. All the cadets took an oath for water conservation as well.